Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a well-deserved break from work and recently embarked on a short trip to Bali with her friend, Anusha Swamy. She shared glimpses of their getaway on her Instagram, treating her fans to the picturesque views and moments from their vacation.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Samantha posted photos and video clips of the serene view from her room, captioning it as Mornings like these. In the images, she is seen enjoying the lush greenery, dressed in a white top and matching shorts, complemented by a hat that says 'Dream On.'

One picture captures Samantha walking down a staircase, holding the railing, while another features a delightful selfie with her friend, both sporting bright smiles. Samantha simply captioned these pictures with Mornings like these, to which her friend responded with Best, and Samantha replied with red heart emojis, expressing their joy and contentment.

The actress also shared a photo of her breakfast spread and a playful video of her friend Anusha doing a cartwheel near a water body, teasingly captioned as Showoff.

Currently, Samantha is taking a break from acting to focus on her health and undergo treatment for an autoimmune condition called myositis, which causes inflammation in muscles and commonly leads to weakness, swelling, and pain.

On the work front, Samantha's next project is Kushi, a romantic Telugu film in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is set to release on September 1. Additionally, she will be seen in the remake of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, marking her presence in both Telugu and Hindi cinema.