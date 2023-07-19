After the scintillating and intense first look poster of Deepika Padukone, the makers have unveiled the intriguing and fiery first look of Prabhas from 'Project K.'

About the look of Prabhas

Prabhas' feisty and fierce look promises a revolutionary cinematic experience. In the sepia-toned captivating image, Prabhas dons an intriguing avatar, exuding an air of mystery and allure. With a man bun and ironed costume, the actor lives up to the expectation, without revealing much, the makers have left both Deepika and Prabhas' look on a cliffhanger.

A section of netizens loved Prabhas's look, while some trolled him for his aping iron man's look.

This is how netizens reacted to Prabhas's look.

I genuinely wonder where the 100s of crores that are pumped into Prabas movies are going because clearly it doesn't add up. You can't claim to make India's biggest movies when some of the most basic assets such as posters/teasers of your movies reek of such incompetence. https://t.co/4UP3bVNgbK — Neelesh Chandra (@thesassyguy) July 19, 2023

A user wrote, "I genuinely wonder where the 100s of crores that are pumped into Prabas's movies are going because clearly, it doesn't add up. You can't claim to make India's biggest movies when some of the most basic assets such as posters/teasers of your movies reek of such incompetence."

Another mentioned, "It's not the RISE. it's the End of PRABAS !"

#ProjectK Another disaster Loading ??? #Prabas Deserve Better then this.... ?



Aandavar @ikamalhaasan ? Poster Ah ellam intha leval la vitturathiga da ???#Leo pic.twitter.com/BOtvSYUjXv — Kapil Subramaniam ?? (@kapil_kabilan) July 19, 2023

The third user mentioned, "Prabas's look destroyed my excitement about #ProjectK, why he signs those roles which don't even suit him!"

The fourth one said, "#ProjectK Another disaster Loading #Prabas Deserve Better then this.... "

"Honestly speaking it look cheap Photoshop", mentioned a fan.

After creating waves with Kamal Haasan's inclusion in the star-studded cast and becoming the first Indian film to participate at San Diego's Comic-Con, the excitement only escalated with the intense look of Deepika Padukone, revealed just a day ago.

Prabas's look destroyed my excitement about #ProjectK, why he signs those roles which don't even suit him! — Asad . (@iamAKN) July 19, 2023

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the first teaser of 'Project K', which will be unveiled at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' boasts an ensemble cast of industry luminaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others.