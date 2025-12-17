Quite a few celebrities have gotten married or have welcomed their little ones into the world in 2025. 2026 is not going to be any different, as per rumours, there are a lot of celebrities who will be tying the knot next year. While these celebrities have not publicly acknowledged these rumours or have accepted them, the speculation seems to be strong enough. One such couple who are supposed to tie the knot next year is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda. The two have been dismissing all rumours around marriage, but the hype around it is only getting stronger by the day. When Rashmika went on a trip with her friends recently, fans seemed to be convinced that it was probably her bachelorette trip with her friends.

Recently, Rashmika took to her social media accounts to share a picture carousel from her trip to Sri Lanka with her close girl friends. Not only did she share pictures of herself, soaking in the sun and having the time of her life, but she also shared a glimpse of the warmth that they share in their friends' circle.

Captioning the series of pictures, Rashmika wrote, "Recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka.. ‍♀️

GIRL TRIPS - doesn't matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!!"

A little after she uploaded the pictures, a discourse was started on Reddit where fans debated if this was just a general trip or if this was actually Rashmika's grand bachelorette, which she was garbing on social media as a quick trip with her girl friends.

A comment on the discourse read, "Could be a bachelorette party..she is speculated to be married in feb", while another wrote, "Bachelorette trip. Rashmika seems to have got something done to her face. Looks different now..One among the girls is rumoured to b dating Vijay brother Anand.." Another netizen also mentioned, "Seems like a bachelor's trip."

As per rumours, Rashmika and Vijay are set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. Several portals had earlier reported that the two had gotten engaged in a private ceremony earlier this year.