'My head hurts...': Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt after road accident near Gadwal, issues first statement

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently got engaged to actor Rashmika Mandanna, sought blessings at Puttaparthi with close friends on Monday.

While returning to Hyderabad from the sacred place later that night, his car met with an accident near Undavalli in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. The incident took place near Varasiddhi Vinayaka Cotton Mill on National Highway 44 when a truck carrying sheep from Nandikotkur to Pebbair applied sudden brakes. As a result, the actor's car collided with a Bolero pickup coming from the opposite direction, partially damaging his vehicle, reports said.

Fortunately, Vijay escaped unhurt. After the collision, he switched cars and continued his journey to Hyderabad in a friend's vehicle.

While there was some initial confusion about the severity of the crash, it was reported to be shocking and dangerous. "The damage was mostly to the car. Vijay looked okay," said a source.

Hours after the accident, the actor took to social media and reassured his fans that he is fine and there is no need to worry.

In his latest post on X, Vijay wrote, "All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you ❤️"

On Monday, Vijay was spotted visiting Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family. The actor also flaunted his engagement ring while seeking blessings at the temple.

About Vijay and Rashmika

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. They also worked together in Dear Comrade. In 2023, Vijay and Rashmika sparked rumours of being in a relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted that they were vacationing together in the Maldives based on the pictures they posted.