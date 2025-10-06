Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged last week in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad. The news was later confirmed by Vijay's team. Although the couple has not yet shared anything about the engagement on social media, on Monday, Vijay was spotted visiting Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi along with his family.

Several videos and photos from the visit have gone viral, showing Vijay flaunting his engagement ring.

Vijay's PRO shared a video of his visit on social media, writing, "#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings."

In the video, the actor is seen accompanied by his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and their parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. The Puttaparthi management welcomed him with a bouquet and a portrait of Sathya Sai Baba before escorting the family inside.

However, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Vijay's ring.

One fan posted pictures of the ring, writing, "Y'all said 'FAKE' Bro he FLEXED it on his finger!!!"

Another wrote, "My love is finally engaged. That ring says it all, pure happiness and love."

A fan even posted a different set of pictures, writing, "The engagement ring!! Congratulations, my loves." An excited fan wrote in all caps, "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING CONFETTI MY FAVS ARE ENGAGEDDD!!! Congratulations, my loves."

#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings ✨@TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/PaLmJrMa9n — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) October 5, 2025

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. They were also seen in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. In 2022, however, pictures of Vijay and his family being cosy with a Brazilian woman leaked online, which many believed to be his girlfriend.

In 2023, Vijay and Rashmika sparked rumours of being in a relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted that they were vacationing together in the Maldives based on the pictures they posted. They will tie the knot in February next year.