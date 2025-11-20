Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might be tight-lipped on their engagement news, but the display of affection is all there for everyone to see. From their social media PDA, flaunting engagement rings, to Vijay affectionately kissing Mandanna at 'The Girlfriend' event, the two have left little to the imagination.

Relationship with Vijay

Amid all this, Rashmika has also opened up about being in a toxic relationship earlier and how her present relationship has "healed" her pain that he didn't cause. Reflecting on her character in the film, Rashmika said that she too felt trapped in a previous relationship of hers.

Mandanna was talking to anchor Suma, where she said, "Choose who you want to be with. You shouldn't be in a position where you have no choice but you're with a partner. I have done that."

"Today, when I choose to be with a person, I am happy, that person is happy, everyone around is happy," she added.

The 'Animal' actress further went on to add how her partner has now healed all her wounds. She mentioned that this was not the pain he gave to her but helped her overcome it.

Partner healed her

"Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn't cause. So, for me, as Bhooma, he has helped me heal. Like how this film is for me, he has the same equal...I have to give him that applause and thank him for it," she added.

Rashmika - Rakshit

Further talking about how her "partner" asks her to ignore the trolling, the award-winning actress said that the trolls tag her to make sure she sees this. But her partner urges her to move beyond it and not to notice it. Rashmika was engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, but the couple called off the engagement in 2018.

The diva then went on to do films like Vijay Deverakonda, and love is said to have slowly blossomed between the two. It was in October that the news of them having secretly gotten engaged took over social media. The wedding is said to be in February 2026.