Rashmika Mandanna is now Swarovski's latest brand ambassador from India. The diva made a dazzling entry at the Master of Light opening celebration in Los Angeles. She made heads turn in her outfit that oozed oomph, glamour, and a lot of sparkle. Mandanna donned a petal corset sculpt gown from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta and did complete justice to it.

Rashmika's outfit was from GG's unreleased Holiday 2026 collection. The low-waist corset gown with a strapless bodice gave the actress an edgy look. The 'Thamma' actress also donned some sparkling pieces from the brand Swarovski itself. From her Millennia choker to her shining ring, social media was awed by the whole look.

Netizens also felt that the diva subtly flaunted her engagement ring despite keeping mum about marriage with Vijay Deverakonda. The event was also attended by Kylie Jenner, Cher, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeff Goldblum, Viola Davis, Venus Williams, Law Roach, Laura Harrier, Emily Ratajkowski and others.

On playing Tadaka

Rashmika was recently seen in Maddock's horror comedy universe – Thamma. She played the role of 'Tadaka' in the supernatural film. "I've realised Tarka is just picking up emotions through the journey because it's been like so many years that she's been alive, but she's also been in the forest," she said about her character.

"So for her, like human emotions, humans are, you know, a fascinating species. Like every time they cry, she's just wondering how they're crying. Every time they laugh, she's just wondering, 'Oh, this is how you smile.' And she's trying to replicate that from Alok and things like that. Those are the minute details that I had worked on because, you know, I basically was like, okay, I'm an animal," she said in an interview.