Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony on Friday. The duo opted for a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding will take place in February, 2026. Vijay's team reportedly confirmed the same to Hindustan Times. However, both Vijay and Rashmika have maintained silence and not released an official announcement yet.

Vijay - Rashmika's romance

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating since 2018. Their love story reportedly began on the sets of 'Geeta Govindam'. Rashmika was fresh out of a heartbreak after ending engagement with Rakshit Shetty. It was on the sets of the film that love nurtured between the two and she found comfort in Vijay's presence. The two then went on to star in 'Dear Comrade'.

PDA on social media

Both the films did terrific business at the box office and were even hailed by the audience and the critics. Rumours of their relationship started surfacing since then but the couple chose to keep it under wraps. However, Vijay and Rashmika never miss the opportunity to hype each other up on social media. Their public display affection on social media platforms had confirmed their relationship long back.

Vijay and Rashmika are Telugu film world's most adored and hyped couple. Their fans have often decoded their secret getaways together. And now it looks like the couple might be headed to finally seal the deal. Back in 2024, both Vijay and Rashmika, at different events had confirmed that they were not single. But, they refused to divulge the identity of their partners.

In the last few years, the two often used to be spotted together. Even though they remained cautious about not putting pictures together, their identical backgrounds always used to give it away. The couple's secret visits to each other's homes, attending each other's family functions were all a tell-tale sign of their secret romance.