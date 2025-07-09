Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might not accept their relationship openly, but it remains one of the worst-kept secrets of the industry. From their social media PDA and clues dropped by co-stars to their vacation pictures with glaring hints, there is very little that is left to the imagination. Amid all this, the 'Liger' actor has opened up about being quite guarded about his personal life.

Vijay declares he is taken

In a previous interview, Vijay had candidly declared that he wasn't single. "Of course, I'm 35. I'm not single," without taking any names. However, in a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he has revealed the reason behind keeping his love life so fiercely protected.

On protecting his love life

"I've always felt like it's a strange split, you want to be an actor and be known by the world, but you also want to remain anonymous. It's some kind of psychotic dichotomy," Vijay said.

"I used to tell people that if I could wear a mask that didn't look like me, and that guy could be the star while I still got to act, I'd be happy. Because for me, Vijay Deverakonda the actor, I operate for him," he further added.

Vijay also went on to say that it is the reason why he tries to keep his personal life so private but wondered how successful he is at doing that. Amid all this, Rashmika cheered for the 'Arjun Reddy' actor and his latest film.

Rashmika cheers for Vijay

As the teaser of 'Kingdom' dropped on social media, Rashmika clearly went gaga over it. "Damn! So good! All the best. Let's prep for the celebration," she wrote on Instagram, re-sharing the teaser.

The 'Animal' actress took to X and penned, "This is fire! All the best to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one. July 31st is going to be a big celebration!"