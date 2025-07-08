Rashmika Mandanna's look for the cover of The Dirty Magazine has left social media divided. Rashmika, who has been on a roll with back-to-back hits, has left her fans impressed and many puzzled with her look on the cover. The magazine called her a favourite of both filmmakers and financiers. And also referred to her as a cultural force.

Magazine calls her cultural force

"From Pushpa 2 and Animal to Chhaava, she's done more than rain on box office in a very dry year, she's changed the weather. A favourite of both filmmakers and financiers, Rashmika isn't just the upcoming brand of leading ladies—she's the blueprint for the new creative economy. Actor. Investor. Cultural force," The Dirty Magazine wrote while sharing Rashmika's picture.

The magazine chose to give Mandanna quite an edgy and sharp look, which is in total contrast to the roles she plays. The otherwise demure, shy, and bubbly Rashmika seems to be piercing through the camera with her seductive and unconventional look for the picture. While some were bowled over by her transformation, many couldn't digest it.

Let's take a look at the comments.

"Hey, what have you done," asked a user with a crying face emoji.

"Now she will get trolled for this post," another user commented.

"Why are you looking like this?" asked a social media user.

"Looking like a joker," another social media user commented.

"What have I seen," read a comment.

"Please delete the post," another comment read.

Rashmika doesn't want to be typecast

Rashmika had recently said in an interview that she doesn't want to be typecast and is ready to explore different roles and looks. "That is all about this girl. I don't want to be typecast, so I want to do as many different characters and as many different films as possible," she had told a website.