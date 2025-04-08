Rashmika Mandanna attended Maddock Films' success party looking every bit of a diva. Rashmika's recent release 'Sikandar', might not have done well at the box office but the actress has no dearth of fan following. The Chhava actress attended Maddock Films' success party in Mumbai last night. For the do, the young actress channelled her inner heroine as she donned a strapless velvety gown.

Social media unimpressed

Rashmika even had a cute banter with the paps at the red carpet. From making hearts for them to dazzling them with her bright smile; Rashmika won over the paparazzi. However, not everyone seemed to have found it cute. "Always trying to be cute," wrote a social media user. "Overacting," wrote another social media user.

"Act your age," read a comment. "Overacting at its peak," another comment read. "Why so much of overacting," one more of the comments read. "Overacting Cringe UltraPro Max Nibbi Waste," a person on social media reacted. "Not cute," another person wrote.

"Flop actress," an Instagram user wrote. "Who all watched Sikandar," asked another Instagram user.

Rashmika - Salman's bond

Rashmika's recent release - Sikandar - has failed to impress audience or critics. Despite Salman Khan's stardom, the massy songs; the AR Murugadoss' film fell flat at the box office too. However, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna seem to have found struck a bond. During one of the interviews, when the actress was asked to reveal what the two talk about off camera, she politely declined.

Mandanna made herself clear and added that her conversations with the superstar are private and she would like to keep it like that.