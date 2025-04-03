Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sikandar' has failed to do any wonders at the box office. 0ne of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sikandar' not only failed at impressing the critics but has also been given thumbs down by the audience. Even the unconventional pairing of Rashmika opposite Salman couldn't manage to create a buzz.

Refuses to do the Korean pose

It was during the promotions of the film that Salman had followed Rashmika and done the Korean heart pose. The video had broken the internet as Khan, known for his bold avatar showed off his softer side with the act. Now, in a recent interview, Rashmika cutely asked Salman Khan to do the Korean pose once again.

However, the actor immediately declined to do it this time. "Yeah, but I'm not going to do this anymore," he said in the video. When a puzzled Animal actress asked him "Why?", Salman was quick to reason.

Salman reasons

"Arre no yaar! Four people after that have said do this (the pose). Doesn't suit me," he refused saying. However, Rashmika insisted saying, "No, the kids are going to love it! The kids are going to be like 'aw look at him, he's doing that'. Getting to see different sides of you. How cool is that."

One age gap with Rashmika

It was during the promotions of the film, Salman was often asked about romancing an actress half his age. The actor later stated that if Rashmika and her parents don't have an issue with it, no one else should be concerned.

"Social media users keep targeting me these days. Now they're saying there's a 31-year age difference between the heroine and me. But when the heroine herself doesn't have a problem, why do you?" he said.

"In the future, when she gets married, has kids, and becomes an even bigger star, she will still continue to work, right?" he further said. Salman went on to add how he would continue to act even with the actress' daughter if she would allow.