Salman Khan's Eid release – 'Sikandar', has failed to create any magic at the box office. The film has not only received lukewarm response from the critics but even his fans haven't been able to defend the one-time watch. Amid all this, Khan was asked about why other celebs don't promote or root for his films, like he does for theirs.

On lack of support

Salman was sitting down for an interview, where he was asked about his peers and co-actors not supporting his films like he does. The Dabangg Khan was quick to say that he probably his co-actors feel that he doesn't need it. But, added that at the end of the day, everyone needs that kind of a promotion.

"Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe (Maybe they think that I don't need their support.)" However, he quickly added, "But, sabko zaroorat padti hai (Everybody needs support, including me)," he told Bollywood Bubble.

Goes on to praise other films

Salman went on to say, "Jaise ki Mohanlal ki film aa rahi hai. The film has released today and I hope that the film does well. I think 'Jaat' is coming, one week after our film. And the way Sunny is going,I think he is going to hit the ball out of the park."

Social media couldn't handle the honesty in Salman Khan's answer. Many praised him for being so generous with his words and social media for his peers. There were many who thanked him for bringing and giving chance to so many outsiders.

On romancing much younger Rashmika

In 'Sikandar', Salman is seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna. Many on social media were quick to slam the Dabangg actor for romancing an actress despite such a huge age gap. To this, Salman shot back with a sassy response. He said that if Rashmika and her family members don't have a problem, others shouldn't be concerned about that.

Not just that, Salman also said that not just Mandanna, he would also like to work with her daughter in future if she permits. 'Sikandar' released on March 30 as an Eid gift to all the Salman Khan fans.