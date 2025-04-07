That Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in a relationship is now Bollywood's worst kept secrets! No matter how hard the duo tries to evade questions on one another, they often end up dropping some major clues to their fans and followers about being together. And something similar happened when Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures of her birthday celebration.

Rashmika's post

The Sikandar actress took to social media to share some beautiful pictures of herself from her birthday vacation. Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from her 29th birthday celebrations on April 5. Her pictures featured a lot of sun, sand and beach view.

"Some beach..some sands..some sunsets..some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes Thaaaaaaankyou my loveeeessss! You are the bestttestttt!! I'll show you guys today's dear diary tomorrow okie. Love ya! Good night!" she wrote.

Vijay's post

And just the very next day, on April 6, Vijay Deverakonda also shared pictures from his beach holiday. His pictures also featured a lot of sun, sand and similar view. Eagle eyed netizens were quick to spot the same benches and flags in both their pictures. And, it didn't take their over enthusiastic fans too long in dropping comments, asking if they were together.

"Where is Rashmika?" a user questioned on Vijay's post. "Same beach same place birthday party with someone," another user commented. "Are you with @thedeverakonda?" a user asked Rashmika. "Accept it that you both are together," another fan wrote.

Vijay praises Rashmika

It isn't new for the two to write emotional notes for one another on social media during film releases and birthdays. Praising the Animal actress' film, Vijay had once written, "She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer, and a star but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago."