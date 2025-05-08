It is not easy being an actress in Bollywood. You have to deal with pay parity. You have to deal with indecent advances. You have to deal with body shaming and age shaming. And one also gets scrutinized for having a no-filter, innocent, and cute personality to the world. Actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Wamiqa Gabbi, and many more often get trolled for the same attributes they get loved for. Let's take a look at actresses who get trolled for being "cute."

Wamiqa Gabbi: Another celeb who has grabbed the spotlight recently for trying to be "cute" is Wamiqa Gabbi. The actress is busy with the promotions of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and recently got trolled for her "overacting." Many felt she was trying to act "cute" and told her to act her age.

Shehnaaz Gill: The former Bigg Boss contestant became a household name after the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Shehnaaz took over our social media feeds with her innocence and cuteness. People embraced the vulnerability of the Punjabi kudi, but with time, many have accused her of trying to act cute to gain love and adulation from the audience.

Rashmika Mandanna: The Animal actress has been on a high ever since the release of the film. Her recent release, 'Chhaava' has made her cement her position in Bollywood too. Rashmika is known for her childish attitude and charming personality. We get to see a lot of that often in her interviews, promotions, and social media posts. However, many feel Rashmika fakes being "cute" and is nothing like that in her real life.

Mannara Chopra – Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her. That's Mannara Chopra for you. Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister is known for her free-spirited nature and playful antics. The diva emerged as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17 and has a fan following that finds her quite cute. On the other hand, Mannara also gets trolled by a huge section of social media for trying to look and act "cute."