Anjali Anand's massive weight loss has taken social media by surprise. Anjali, who was seen playing the role of 'Golu' in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has shared her transformation pictures on social media. The actress has surprised her fans and followers with her massive transformation and also revealed the reason for it.

Reason behind weight loss

During a recent AMA session, Anjali revealed that she didn't take the gym route to lose weight. Instead, it was her busy work schedule and official commitments that kept her more active than before. She also added that the busy schedule doesn't allow her to emotionally eat and that has helped in her weight loss journey.

"It's been about working non-stop and not emotionally eating as much," she said. "Even I didn't realize until I saw this picture. Sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, who is she?" she further added. Anjali also said that she is not using food and Netflix to keep herself busy anymore.

"Maybe because I'm happy, I'm not using food and Netflix to keep me busy. I'm enjoying my life and my work," she added. Anjali received warm response for her role in RARKPK. She played the role of Jaya Bachchan's daughter in the movie. Talking about Mrs Bachchan, Anand had said in an interview that she is misunderstood by people.

Fond memory of working with Jaya Bachchan

"Jaya ji, the opinion that people have of her is completely wrong because she is the sweetest and cutest person I have met. She is like a child. She would come in the morning and would be so enthusiastic. With people around, she is so loving and caring. When anyone says they are hungry on sets, she would literally open all her tiffin boxes and ensure everyone is well-fed. She is very caring," she had told India Today.