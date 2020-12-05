Apart from being a successful business tycoon, Nita Ambani is also a very hands-on mom. If her professional arc is inspiring, so is the journey of her motherhood. From their weddings, achievements, failures to victories; Nita Ambani has always stood rock solid behind her three children. So no wonder when Anant Ambani decided to lose weight and get fit, Nita Ambani decided to join him in his weight loss journey too.

"A child does what his mother does, so I couldn't be seen eating while putting him on a diet. So I went on a diet along with Anant. Whatever he ate, I ate. Whenever he exercised, I did too. If he went for a walk, I would go along. By virtue of being his mother, I lost weight. He was my main motivation and continues to be, as we are still fighting obesity. There are so many children who have this, and mothers feel shy admitting it," TOI had quoted Nita saying about her fitness journey.

This is how Nita Ambani lost 18 kgs

After a certain age, it is the food that you eat that makes the maximum impact on your health. So, Nita started eating more and more fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. She preferred home food over any fad diet food.

When it came to exercise – Nita Ambani opted for yoga, swimming and gym workout to strengthen the muscles.

The magic potion – beetroot juice! As per TOI, Nita Ambani started consuming at least two glasses of beetroot juice every day. Not only did it act as a cleansing agent but also helped in removing excess fat. Beetroot juice is an excellent detox drink with zero fat and healthy calories. The drink is ideal to have pre or post-workout.

Going back to basics – dancing. For Nita Ambani, going back to her dancing remained one of the most preferred exercises. Not only does it shed calories but also helps in toning the body.

These four basic mantras helped Nita Ambani lose 18 kgs within a few months.