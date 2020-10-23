Nita Ambani's camaraderie and bond with her daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, is totally one to watch out for. From colour coordinated outfits, walking hand-in-hand, blowing kisses to those strong hugs; everything about the two ladies makes us go aww. Even when it comes to her son-in-law, Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani seems to have taken the place of his BFF.

Nita Ambani is often seen gushing over daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, who is married to her son, Akash Ambani. Talking about her relationship with Shloka, Nita had once told Femina, "Shloka still calls me Nita aunty because she has been one of Isha's earliest friends since they went to the same kindergarten. I came to know about Akash and Shloka later on in school, but then they graduated and went their own ways. Shloka studied in Princeton and Akash was in Brown. Then, I believe, they rekindled things after they came back to Mumbai."

She further said, "As a mother who gives her children space to find their own life partners, I waited for Akash to announce it. He said, 'I want to spend the rest of my time with Shloka,' and they got engaged. After that, Isha popped up along with Anand. With Shloka, I have learned to stay fit from a person who can do 150 burpees at one go. She is a unique combination of a foodie and a fitness freak."

Talking about Mukesh Ambani and their married life, Nita Ambani said that the year her kids got married was the most meaningful and eventful. She added that they both are happy with the life partners their children have chosen and the way they have taken charge of their own career paths. She also added that though she and Mukesh Ambani don't get enough time to spend with each other, they make the most of whatever time they get together.