The Grammy-nominated singer/rapper Ermias Davidson Asghedom professionally known as Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles in the United States on Sunday, March 31.

The incident happened outside a clothing store owned by the 33-year-old rapper, Marathon Clothing Company in Hyde Park neighbourhood of South LA around 3.30 pm. Two other people were also shot along with him.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained as no one has been detained over the incident and the suspect is still at large.

Just before he was shot dead he had tweeted from his official handle saying, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Hussle's debut studio album Victory Lap was released in February 2018 and was a commercial success. It was nominated for the Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

He started releasing mixtapes in the mid-2000s. While many rap careers in the streaming era are based around viral hits and seemingly overnight success, Asghedom relied on a different model: He built a fanbase gradually, never sacrificing his connection with West Coast hip-hop in an attempt to reach a wide audience. "I was trying to make progress with every release," the rapper told Rolling Stone earlier this year, reports the Rolling Stone.

Several artists have mourned the death of the rapper, including the big names like Rihanna. John Legend, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James.