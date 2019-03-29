Another major fire incident has been reported in Bengaluru after a gas cylinder exploded at a film shooting location in Bagalur leaving two people dead.

According to the reports, the incident took place during the shooting of the movie 'Ranam' near Bagalur police station limits on Friday afternoon. It is alleged that the film crew did not have permission to shoot at the location and following the incident, the crew is reported to have fled the scene.

A woman and a child were killed in the gas cylinder explosion. Another minor who was severely injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)