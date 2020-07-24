Rapper Logic's swan song is finally here. The rapper's final album, No Pressure has been released on Spotify. This will be his retirement album and Logic does not plan to return to the music scene again.

In a statement released earlier this month, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, known by his stage name, Logic had revealed that he was retiring from music. Logic wrote, "Officially announcing my retirement with the release of "No Pressure" executive produced by No I.D. July 24th... It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father." The rapper had posted the news on his official Twitter account along with the album art designed by Art @SamSpratt.

The rapper was also seen crying in a video soon after the release of the final album. What looked like tears of joy and gratitude certainly struck a chord with his fans too. Many fans have taken to social media to express their reactions at his decision to quit the music industry. Comments flooded in like, "#NoPressure is an album that's going to live with Logic fans forever. Jesus could drop tonight and this will STILL be the best release. The music will prove that. The dedication. The love. The effort. The celebration. The grand finale." Another fan wrote, "#NoPressure why did you retire. There is still a lot to do."

The album has received many positive reviews so far and fans have given it a thumbs up with reactions like, "Logics #NoPressure is so good every track has something new and different and all albums paint a story and started a universe."

And, "#Nopressure evokes memories of when i first discovered Logic. Perfect retirement album. It's gone full circle. He hit us with a last minute buzz beater before riding off into the sunset.

The album is currently streaming on Spotify.