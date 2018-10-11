Rape convict and former Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's security guard Shankar Mandori committed suicide in Haryana's Sirsa district on Thursday.

Shankar Mandori had served as a constable with Haryana Police and was terminated over the riots in Panchkula last year. On August 25, 2017, riots had taken place after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape.

According to sources, Shankar Mandori committed suicide by consuming sulphur. Mandori was also reportedly named in the cases filed after the 2017 Panchkula violence which left at least 41 people dead and over 300 injured.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers had gone on a rampage after his conviction. They had set vehicles on fire and damaged government buildings, petrol stations, media vans and railway stations.

Gurmeet Singh is currently serving a jail term for raping two of his women followers.