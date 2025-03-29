Ranvir Shorey, over time and again, has proved himself to be an actor par excellence. He has impressed fans with his impeccable acting prowess and has a very niche following. Ranvir has been making headlines ever since he participated in Big Boss OTT 3. On the show, he spoke about a lot of things about his personal life and he also reflected on his professional life including the fact that he was not getting much work. Right now, he has become the talk of the town yet again and this has got to do with his personal life, yet again.

Pictures of Ranvir's dating profile on Bumble went viral on Reddit. An anonymous account posted screenshots of his dating account which also had a verification mark and mentioned that he was an actor. It mentioned his age as 52 and specified that he was from XIC (Xavier Institute of Communications) from the batch of 1992. The caption mentioned, "I know he is single and can definitely be on apps. Don't come at me."

Netizens are completely obsessed with this anonymous post and have left some really interesting comments. A comment on the post read, "I think it is good. He is single and free to mingle. Bhagwan itni shakti mujhe de in my 50s. I am in my 30s and kinda of done with dating already." Another read, "Konkona dikhe toh batana" (If you get to see Konkona let me know), for this unversed, Konkona is Ranvir's ex-wife. A Reddit user wrote, "Cool! definitely better than using fame as a tool to manipulate others in the industry!" While another wrote, "I always had a massive crush on Konkona in my school days. Can't believe the luck of this guy."

A particular comment on Reddit read, "Becharey ko Raya mein entry tak nahi mila" (Poor thing, did not get an entry on Raya). Raya is a celebrity dating app and a private members-only application that a lot of Bollywood stars use. Netizens to that particular comment reacted by saying, "Maybe he's not high-profile enough for Raya" which means that he probably is not as big a star as the Bollywood Raya members.

Ranvir was earlier married to Konkona Sen Sharma and eventually got divorced, they have a child together who they co-parent. In terms of work, the actor was last seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan.