It was a star-studded event in the city on Friday night, with the who's who of the film fraternity putting their best fashion foot forward.

From Konkona Sen Sharma to Malaika Arora, Diana Penty, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, several leading women attended the event. The occasion celebrated trailblazing women who have redefined the entertainment industry.

The awards were presented by The Hollywood Reporter India and honoured Women in Entertainment Power List 2025, honouring 25 game changers.

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral, showing female celebrities posing on the red carpet.

However, it was the versatile actor Konkona Sen Sharma who stole the spotlight. She opted for a body-hugging, black flimsy crop top paired with a black full-length skirt.

In the viral clips, Konkona can be seen walking while holding her skirt for photo-ops. Her see-through crop top left little to the imagination, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised her bold and confident look, others pointed out that the plunging, sheer outfit accentuated her figure but seemed to lack proper bust coverage.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "She could have opted for a better outfit."

Another wrote, "She looks uncomfortable."

For the unversed, Konkona Sen Sharma is an acclaimed Indian actress, writer, and filmmaker known for her acting prowess and powerful performances. The actor often portrays strong, complex, and unconventional female characters.

Some of Konkona Sen Sharma's best performances are: Page 3, Wake Up Sid, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Life in a... Metro, A Death in the Gunj to name a few.

Konkona married actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Haroon Shorey, in 2011. However, the couple announced their separation in 2015. In 2020, they officially got divorced but are co-parenting their son.