Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is making headlines—not for his performances on the field, but for dating rumours involving former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma. While the star cricketer is gearing up for an exciting IPL season, the focus has shifted from his game to speculation about his personal life. Previously a part of RCB, Siraj will now be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season.

With the IPL set to kick off on March 22, 2025, all eyes are on the tournament. As players sharpen their skills ahead of the competition, the buzz surrounding the league is at its peak. However, amidst the excitement, paparazzi and media outlets have been fueling a false narrative about a romance between Siraj and Mahira Sharma.

Are Siraj and Mahira Sharma dating?

Rumours about Siraj and Mahira's alleged relationship began circulating a few months ago. Despite repeated denials from Mahira's family, speculation has continued to link the actress to the cricketer. The gossip initially sparked when Siraj allegedly liked one of Mahira's Instagram photos. A news portal even quoted a source claiming that the two were dating but keeping it under wraps, with their relationship reportedly being casual at the moment.

Fact Check

On Friday afternoon, Siraj took to his Instagram story to break his silence on the rumours. He wrote, "I request the paparazzi to stop asking questions about me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends."

However, he deleted the story within minutes.

Mahira Sharma also addressed the matter on social media. She wrote, stop spreading rumours, I am not dating anyone."

The reason Mohammed Siraj addressed the dating rumours on Instagram was due to Mahira Sharma's recent public appearance.

What irked Siraj?

Mahira attended an event in the city where she posed for the paparazzi. During the photo-ops, a photographer jokingly asked, "Kal se IPL start ho raha hai. Mahira ji kiske side ho aap? Kaunse team ko support kar rahe ho? Aapke favourite team?" (From tomorrow, IPL is starting. Which team are you supporting, Mahira? Which is your favourite team?). The teasing didn't end there, with another photographer suggesting, "Ma'am aapki favourite team Gujarat. Mahira ji only Gujarat. Kemcho" (Ma'am, your favourite team is Gujarat. Mahira ji, only Gujarat. How are you?).

While Mahira refrained from answering, her blushing reaction only fuelled the ongoing rumours.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.