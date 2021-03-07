Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has shared a health update after testing negative for Covid-19. He says his taste and smell are still lost. Ranvir was asked by a user on Twitter about how he is feeling and that his taste buds have started functioning normally.

The actor replied, "Sadly, no, not yet. Taste and smell are still lost. Thanks for asking. #covidlife #covidsurvivor." It was last month, when Ranvir shared that he had tested positive for COVID19 and that his symptoms were mild. Last week he shared that he tested negative.

"Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes," Ranvir had tweeted. Ranvir features in the recently released second season of the web series Metro Park, in which he plays the popular character Kalpesh Patel.