Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the works of his new movie '83' in which he will play the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The recent news about the star is regarding his noble gesture that impressed Malayalam actress Swetha Vinod who is playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Swetha Vinod known for her small yet significant characters in Mollywood films like 'Mayanadhi' and 'Oru Cinemakkaran' is playing the role of a young lady who has a crush on Krishnamachari Srikkanth in '83'. The actress had five days of shoot in Glasgow, and from the first day of her shoot, she requested Ranveer Singh to pose for a picture with her. However, until the last day of her shoot, Ranveer did not get time as he was mostly in the attire of the character.

However, on the final day of Swetha Vinod's shot, Ranveer waited for her until the shot was over, and both of them shared some candid moments. Ranveer also posed with the actress, and thus Swetha's longtime dream came true.

"I had four days of shoot with him and all the while I kept telling him that I wanted a picture with him. He was always in costume and I was waiting for him to change so that I can click a selfie! We had shoot till 4:45 in the morning the last day! After the director said to pack up, he left to change the costume and I waited outside his room for him to return. One minute before he stepped out, the director called me again for one last take! And that moment I thought I missed the chance! I could see him leaving the room! By the time mine was done, everyone was waving and calling me! I ran fast downstairs and, superstar RANVEER SINGH was waiting for me because I told him a million times during the shoot that I wanna take a pic," wrote Swetha Vinod on her Facebook page.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, this sports drama directed by Kabir Khan also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem Qureshi, Hardy Sandhu, and Adinath Kothare in other prominent roles. Tamil star Jiiva is also playing a pivotal role in this movie. As per reports, Jiiva is playing the role of Krishmachari Srikkanth in this movie.