Tamil actor Jiiva is making his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's sports movie 83. The former will be seen in the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth, popularly known as Kris Srikkanth.

Now, Jiiva has joined a short training organised by the makers in Dharamshala, a meet planned for the cast to know each other well. The Tamil actor has shared multiple pictures on social media from the location where the team is having a great time.

However, Jiiva, even before this training camp, has been to sessions for the role that he is playing in 83. "I have started my practice sessions to play the role of Srikkanth sir. I have met him a couple of times earlier, but now that I am enacting him, I am looking forward to spending more time with him to learn more and get the nuances right. The climax of the film will be shot at Lord's stadium and I am delighted to be a part of such a phenomenal film," Cinema Express quoted him as saying.

The movie 83 is about the 1983 World Cup and how India emerged victorious under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The team was called as Kapil's Devils.

In the final against West Indies, Kris Srikkanth had won the man-of-the-match award for his 38 runs. As a result, Jiiva has a very important role in the flick.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Vijay Varma, Harrdy Sandhu, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are part of the film.

The shooting of Ranveer Singh's 83, directed by Kabir Khan, will commence in May. Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri are producing the film in association with Reliance Entertainment.