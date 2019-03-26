Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood today. The film focuses on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and the journey of how he led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup.

It is reported that Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya will be part of the project now. 23-year-old Amiya will be assisting director Kabir Khan in this biopic, as per latest reports. Also, Kapil Dev is actively helping the cast and crew of the film to get all the nuances of the 1983 World Cup right.

Amiya has turned assistant director for the film. Chirag Patil, son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, who is also playing his father in the film, has spilt beans about his meeting with Amiya. "We met for the first time while working on the film. She's from Delhi, I'm from Mumbai and she's way younger than me. She's part of our daily training sessions since she is on the direction team. So, she keeps us updated on any meetings we are supposed to attend. Whenever I'm in Kabir's [Khan, the director] office, she's there and is very involved in the process, be it planning the costumes or the schedule," Chirag said.

83, produced by Vishnu Induri, is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. The unit of the film is all set to head to Dharamshala for a bonding session, after which the cast and crew will head to London and Scotland to kick off shooting from May 15. 83 will also star Tamil actor Jiiva who will be seen playing Krishnamachari Srikanth.