Ranveer Singh is head over heels in love with Deepika Padukone and it's not hidden from the world. The ever-charming actor never shies away from speaking his heart out.

As DeepVeer completed a year of marriage, the nation and netzines are eager to see the bundle of joy in their arms. Time and again there have been reports that Deepika is expecting but nothing has been official as of now.

Rajeev Masand shares promo of actor's Roundtable 2019

Rajeev Masand's actor's Roundtable 2019 is here and includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, and Akshaye Khanna. Yesterday Rajeev had shared a video on his Instagram where the actors were discussing what genre they would want to explore now.

Today, he shared a new promo from the roundtable where he was seen asking the actors about their plan. If they would want to act for a lifetime or if they have a plan B.

Talking about the same, Ranveer revealed that apart from acting, he writes and would love to direct a movie someday. Ranveer said, "I like writing and I hope to be a director someday. I want to be a DJ. I want to have kids and spend quality time with them. I want to spend lots of time on a beach somewhere."

We really hope Ranveer's future plans get successful and we get to see DeepVeer's offspring soon.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing for the release of 83'The film and Deepika is busy with the promotions of Chhapaak.

Do you think Deepika and Ranveer should have a kid this year?