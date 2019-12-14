Deepika Padukone had a dream debut in Hollywood with Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. The news had taken the internet by storm and it looks like the Chhapaak actress is all set to return as the ruthless Selena Unger in xXx 4.

On Sunday, Diesel posted a picture of him saying how ironic it was for him to have a Xander Cage meeting. He added that each franchise had a respective family and it was beautiful. Not just that, he hashtagged the names of some of his co-stars from the third film of the series, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage including Deepika's, which now seems to be a subtle hints about her return in the fourth installment.

Flaunting his Xander Cage's trademark enormous fur coat, Diesel wrote on Instagram, "Appreciate the creativity. How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has its respective beautiful Family. Blessed. #RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4."

If xXx 4 goes on floor with Deepika in it, it will her second Hollywood film. People have already been speculating about her role in the film. While some say that she might make a fullfledged appearance as Selena Unger in the series, others say her protagonist might only have a strong cameo or special appearance.

Let's wait and watch.