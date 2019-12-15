Life of celebrities is all about looking good and classy. Fashion designers design custom made outfits for the actors so that they can wear and pose at events and get papped. Actors rarely get time to keep it simple and casual and wear the outfit they want to.

Whenever media has quizzed actors about their fashion sense, they have always said that they are comfortable in jeans.

As we are celebrating National Jeans Day on December 15. International Business Times brings to you 12 celebrities who pulled off jeans with ease!

Salman Khan: The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is always seen in denim and tee and loves to keep it simple be it during media interactions or events.

Anil Kapoor: This actor is redefining age and the ever so young actor is often snapped in denim. Indeed, this handsome actor knows how to keep it trendy yet simple.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Badshah of Bollywood has a unique fashion sense, he is seen donning more of denim jackets and baggy jeans. We have rarely seen him in tight fitted jeans. In an interview, SRK had said that he doesn't like wearing tight clothes as he gets comfortable. Definitely we can make out from his simple and eye-catchy fashion sense.

Ranveer Singh: Aha! This man makes headlines every time he wears something, his wacky and weird fashion sense is always talk of the town, very rare we have spotted him in a pair of jeans! And we have the proof!

Varun Dhawan: This man is often seen keeping it light and cool, his toned body and fit jeans make us drool.

Kartik Aaryan: The heartthrob of youth, Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress his fans with his wit and charm and often keeps it cool and casual. His jeans are never too baggy but often ripped. Why not after all he is a youth icon.

Talking about the actress, they never fail to impress us with their outfits but what caught our attention is when these b-town beauties keep it simple yet chick!

Alia Bhatt: Being the youth icon, Alia is often seen donning a pair of denim with a ruffled top or a tube top. Her jeans are either mid-waist or low waist and are either ripped, tone or have flowers and beads.

Ananya Panday: She has a mixed choice when it comes to jeans, either wears two-toned jeans or double shaded jeans or ripped jeans. Her colorful pair of jeans makes her a diva. We wonder how many pairs of jeans she owns?

Anushka Sharma: She is the queen of ripped jeans, her jeans are usually toned or ripped. However, Mrs. Kohli carries it well.

Deepika Padukone: Well, Deepika is often seen donning a pair of jeans pairing it with sneakers and a trendy top. Keeping it sporty yet chick she always has her fashion game on point.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo: She is a fashionista in a true sense, however, she is seen sporting a pair of tight fitted jeans either with Taimur or at the airport.

Last but not least Kiara Advani is also seen in jeans quite often.

Tell us which actor and actress looks fab or drab in jeans! And don't forget to wear a pair of jeans before you head out to spend a beautiful Sunday evening!