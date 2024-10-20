A few weeks ago, the trailer of the highly anticipated film Singham Again was dropped. The trailer of Rohit Shetty's cop universe had mixed reactions, as a section of netizens lauded Rohit Shetty's film, while some were of the view that Singham Again will be a blockbuster. Others said that the film looks cringe and there is nothing new that one can offer.

The multi-starrer film Singham Again has an impressive star cast - which includes Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor playing his wife, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and introduces Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya Pattnaik. The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

Ranveer Singh touches Ajay Devgn's feet in Jai Bajrangbali song

On Saturday, the first song from the highly anticipated Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe film, Singham Again, titled Jai Bajrangbali was released, This powerful track is inspired by Hanuman Chalisa.

The film and the song have mythological references from Ramayana, where Kareena Kapoor is Mata Sita, Ajay Devgn is Lord Ram, and Ranveer Singh is Lord Hanuman. The song is indeed impactful as it is inspired by Hanuman Chalisa. The picturisation of the song is well crafted and in the video, one can see Lord Hanuman's idol as well as Ranveer fighting the goons. He also touches Ajay Devgn's feet in the song.

Fans loved the first song of Singham Again and the fast beats with Hanuman chants will surely give you goosebumps.

In a nutshell, the song combines devotional intensity with an adrenaline-pumping vibe, perfectly setting the tone for the film's high-octane action scenes.

Jai Bajrangbali features vocals by multiple talented singers including, – Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sri Sai Charan, Sudhanshu, Ritesh G Rao, Saatvik G Rao, Prudhvi Chandra, Lakshmi Naidu, Adviteeya, Sruthi Ranjani, Pranati, Aishwarya Daruri, Sahithi Chaganti, Maneesha Pandranki, Shruthika, Lakshmi Meghana, Nadapriya, and Vagdevi. With an energetic composition by Thaman S and the lyrics are by the acclaimed lyricist Swanand Kirkire.

Netizens were in awe of Jai Bajrangbali's song and compared the song to Prabhas starrer Adipurush and believed that Jai Bajrangbali's song was far better than Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's movie.

Singham Again is set to hit theatres on 1st November 2024.