Ranveer Singh has taken it upon himself to talk about men's sexual health and has done it like a pro! Ranveer has joined hands with adult star Johnny Sins in a saas-bahu parody to promote men's sexual health and normalise conversations about it. The ad campaign features pills to boost men's performance in intimate moments. The brave move has been widely appreciated. And Bollywood celebs seem quite impressed.

Celebs react

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share the ad and wrote, "Its bold to care." And soon, comments started dropping in from his industry people. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba u are bold and beautiful for doing this." Priyanka Chopra made a skeleton and a heart emoji. "So good to see one of my all time favourite sexual icons....and also Johny Sins," Tanmay Bhat commented.

Karan Kundra wrote, "Hahahahahhaah killed it." Nakuul Mehta also took to the comments section and wrote, "Aceing my day job and how." Zoya Akhtar commented, "You are simply the best." Amrita Rao wrote, "Presentation." "Jethji helping Johnny was not on my 2024 bingo card," Vijay Varma commented whereas Vikrant Massey dropped laughing emojis.

Mini Mathur comment read, "Hhahahahahahahahahahahaha. Nothing will top this. Bwaaahahahahahah." Elnaaz Norouzi wrote, "No way." Meiyang Chang also commented, "This is a serial I'll watch all 50 seasons of I'm Bold over."

Rashami Desai unimpressed

However, Rashami Desai wasn't too impressed with the format of the ad that had a saas-bahu parody. The Uttaran actress called it a 'slap' on the people working in the television industry and on the whole small screen industry as well. She added that the reel was humiliating and they are always made to feel like the smaller ones.

"This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this a reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel its a slap. Maybe I am overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I'm hurt coz I have had a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion. #msorryfornotbeingsorry," she further wrote.