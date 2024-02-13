For a moment everyone thought it was an AI-created parody and then we realised it was an ad. Ranveer Singh dropped a big surprise for his fans by teaming up with adult star Johnny Sins to promote his sexual wellness brand Bold Care. The ad is a perfect parody of a 'saas-bahu' television serial paving the way to a meme fest. The ad begins with Johnny facing sexual health issues and one character pops up and comments 'His Johnny can't sin'! The ad has been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team.

Ranveer Singh, co-founder of Bold Care, shared, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."

BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH ?????? pic.twitter.com/pvP6GsyzwT — Flirt (@titsandclit) February 12, 2024

What is Erectile Dysfunction? Erectile dysfunction (ED) is when a person has trouble getting or keeping an erection for sex. It can happen due to problems like poor blood flow, nerve issues, or stress. Aging, diabetes, and heart conditions can also play a role. Treatments include medicines, lifestyle changes, talking to a therapist, or surgery.

The problem with the ad is its political incorrectness especially when it is branded as a public information ad. Yes, certain pills (like Viagra or Cialis) in the form of capsules can help with erectile dysfunction. However, these pills are not magic cures, they just improve blood flow to the penis, making it easier to get and maintain an erection when you're sexually stimulated. However, it's important to know that these pills don't cure the reasons behind ED. Lifestyle change is one of the biggest factors in ED. It's essential to talk to a doctor for advice, as ED might indicate other health problems. Finding and treating the underlying issues can help improve sexual function and overall well-being.

The cheesy humour looks more like a gimmick than a public information ad. Creating a sexual awareness ad requires a thoughtful and responsible approach to ensure it is informative, inclusive, and respectful. Usually, sexual awareness ads should foster a positive and inclusive environment, encouraging open dialogue and promoting a healthy approach to sexual well-being.