Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again is getting bigger and better. The cop universe has a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Deepika Padukone will appear as lady cop Shakti Shetty while Kareena Kapoor will reprise her role as Avni. Currently immersed in the production of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty promises audiences a substantial cinematic experience with this latest instalment in the cop universe. Emphasizing his commitment to grand filmmaking, he revealed to an online entertainment portal that Singham Again will be ten times more expansive than the original Singham. The director assures audiences of a larger-than-life experience with the upcoming cop universe film.

Sharing his first look poster recently, Ajay wrote on Instagram, "He is mighty. He is power. He is a danger. He is a strength. Singham will roar again!" Though the team has kept the plot under wraps, there are rumours that the plot is loosely based on Ramayan. Following this, there has been a guessing war on social media on who's playing who from the mythological drama. From the first look poster of Ranveer aka Simmba, netizens are convinced that he will play Hanuman. The fierce poster has Ranveer returning as Simmba and in the backdrop, there is an image of lord Hanuman. Ajay and Kareena are likely to appear as Ram and Sita. "So by that logic, Ram Sita should be Ajay Kareena, Is Deepika playing Surphnakha?? Considering her posters (kidding)," a user opined.

"Makes sense why there are so many characters in part 3. This might make the film tolerable to watch," another user added. Some even started guessing the entire star cast's role, "Honestly it's interesting! What is Akshay Kumar playing: Jambavan or Sugreev, Tiger is playing Lakshman, Arjun then maybe playing Meghnad or Kumbhkaran type character with Jackie as Raavan." However, not many are happy with the news. Some fans even called the idea 'stupid.' "This is a stupid idea. Are filmmakers so lazy that suddenly everyone wants to make films about Ramayan and earn a lot of crores instead of making other films?" a user questioned.

On the work front, The filmmaker is currently gearing up for his OTT debut with the Indian Police Force (IPF) led by Sidharth Malhotra with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. IPF premieres on Amazon Prime on January 19. The seven-episode, action-packed series highlights the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers nationwide. It illustrates how these officers risk everything in the line of duty to ensure the safety of the public.