Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for making bold choices, be it in fashion or films, has taken another big step by featuring in a commercial that talks about men's health and wellness.

Ranveer shot with Johnny Sins for an ad film that talks about Johnny Sins' sexual health problem in a hilarious'saas-bahu' parody.

About Ranveer-Johnny Sins advert

The advertisement shows a bahu complaining to Ranveer about his brother (played by Johnny) being unable to perform in bed. The ad further shows the lady wanting to leave the house as she is not satisfied with her marriage. In jest, her mother-in-law slaps her for talking ill about her husband (Johnny Sins), and the lady falls from the first floor in a melodramatic way. However, Ranveer hands a pill to Johnny's character so he can satisfy his wife.

The ad received mixed responses; a section of netizens lauded Ranveer and Johnny's crossover and were amused seeing them in one frame.

Ever since the ad was dropped, social media has been abuzz with hilarious memes—a crossover one didn't expect in 2024—and the multiverse of madness has reached its peak.

Rashami Desai criticises Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins ad for making a spoof of TV shows

To note, several Indian TV shows are lengthy and overly dramatized for TRP. From Dipika Kakkar's Sasural Simar Ka to Ekta Kapoor's daily soaps have creative liberty wherein a slap leads to chaos and Bahu tripping and falling, and at times the reincarnation events in TV shows often give audiences the feeling of 'RIP Logic'.

The advert featuring Ranveer and Johnny took a dig at Indian TV shows, and TV actor Rashami Desai, a renowned TV actor who has been part of Uttaran, Bigg Boss 13 among others, slammed Ranveer Singh. The actor took to the Instagram story and expressed her unhappiness, mentioning she is hurt and feels it's insulting to mock TV shows.

She wrote, "I've started my work in the regional film industry. And then started working in the television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch the news, cricket, all the Bollywood films also, and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it was a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Because we (are) always made feel smaller. Actors really wanna work on the big screen too, this is how exactly we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I'm sorry, TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on the big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is a reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel it's a slap. Maybe I am overreacting. But we show culture and love to our audience. And I have hurt coz I've had a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion."

Helmed by Ayappa KM, this hilarious advertisement was penned by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team. This commercial marks Johnny Sins' first-ever advertisement for an Indian brand.

Netizens weren't pleased with Rashami's crictism over Ranveer-Johnny Sins's advertisement.

A user on Reddit wrote, "If you're doing good TV shows, good for you, but the kind of TV shows that were parodied in the ad do exist. People make parodies of good movies as well. No big deal."

Another user wrote, "So true!! It's not that serious plus it made us all chuckle."

A third user criticised Rashami's take, and wrote, "Why are tv actors this sensitive?? Like picking any serial and it's the most regressive mind-numbing thing you would have ever watched."

Work front

Ranveer Singh is all set to play the iconic role of Don in the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's popular film franchise of the same name. The actor has replaced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played Don in the 2006 and 2011 hit action thrillers.