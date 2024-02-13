Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to serve couple goals. The duo are head over heels in love with each other and their PDA on social media and airport spotting is on point. It's been over five years since they took nuptial vows, but whenever they are spotted together they often make head-turning appearances.

One of the most adored couples never fails to amp up their airport fashion and is often seen twining and winning hearts. On Monday evening, Ranver and Deepika served major winter fashion goals as they were snapped at Mumbai airport.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk hand-in-hand as they arrive in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport, The couple aced winter fashion and looked sophisticated and smart as they walked towards the car smiling at the paps stationed at the airport.

Ranveer opted for a long black coat which he paired up with trousers and a white t-shirt. He rounded off his look with a cap and stylish shades.

Deepika looked smart and gave boss lady goals in a powder blue pullover layered wore a white shirt, and paired it with denim trousers. She rounded off her look with black sunglasses.

Deepika exuded charm and sophistication as she held Ranveer's hand.

Netizens flocked to social media and lauded Ranveer and Deepika's style goals.

A user mentioned, "He is back after shooting with Johnny Sins."

Another wrote, "Bhai just shot and met Johnny Sins.."

Ranveer Singh who is known for making bold be it in fashion and films, has taken another big step by featuring in a commercial that talks about men's wellness.

Ranveer shot with Johnny Sins for an ad film that speaks about men's health.

The hilarious advert takes a sly dig a TV shows, the saas-Bahu parody, with Ranveer playing Johnny Sins' elder brother. The advert has created a storm on the internet

The crossover of Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh has cracked up the internet.

Take a look at the memes.

Work front

Ranveer Singh is all set to play the iconic role of Don in the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar's popular film franchise of the same name. The actor has replaced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played the Don in the 2006 and 2011 hit action thrillers.

Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of the recently released Fighter. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film revolves around the Indian Air Force giving a befitting reply to the terrorism in Pakistan. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar in pivotal roles. Fighter has a run time of 2 hours and 46 minutes.