Pouplar Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in September 2023, named their Navya Vaidya.

Disha and Rahul named their daughter Navya Vaidya

Disha and Rahul hosted an intimate naming ceremony function which was attended by close friends and family. Disha and Rahul took to Instagram, where they shared a picture of a milk bottle, which had "Navya" written on it.

In an official statement, the Rahul shared the delightful news along with an animated image featuring a baby elephant adorned with a pink bib, announcing, 'It's a girl.' Rahul expressed his gratitude and joyfully shared, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain! We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!"

They captioned the picture: "We have named our baby girl Navya Vaidya."

Disha looks vibrant in a red and golden silk saree paired with elegant gold jewellery, while Rahul exuded charm in a dark blue kurta pyjama paired with an embroidered Nehru jacket. They kept their daughter's face hidden with a cute emoticon.

Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of their daughter Navya.

Rahul Vaidya -Disha Parmar revealed their daughter Navya Vaidya's face at Mumbai airport

On Monday, 12 February 2024, Disha and Rahul revealed the ace of their daugther.

The couple were clicked at the Mumbai airport ahead of their trip to Doha, revealing Navya's face to the paparazzi.

Several videos and images show Rahul holding his daughter Navya in his arms and showering kisses on her forehead. Rahul also sang Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's song, Kitna Pyaara Tujhe Rabne Banaya.

As soon as the paparazzi gathered to click the little one. Rahul addressed the paps as 'mama' and told Navya to look at them.

While Disha was busy showing the documents at the security. Rahul then turned to Navya and greeted the airport security personnel and told Navya to say, 'Jai Hind'.

Rahul also asked the paps whom their daughter resembles. Disha and Rahul's Navya wore a cute white and pink onesie with a pink hairband.

Fans react

Netizens flocked to social media to bless the little one. A section of netizens also called Navya's striking resemblance with her father Rahul.

A user mentioned, "Papa ki copy.."

Another wrote, "Same Rahul ki copy..."

The third user mentioned, "Exactly papa ki carbon copy.."

On the work front, Disha Parmar was last seen in season 3 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While Rahul Vaidya is a renowned singer.