Congratulations are in order as TV stars, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcome their first child a baby girl today i.e. Wednesday 20 September 2023, which is also the second day of Ganpati. Earlier Rahul had revealed that their baby is due during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The newly minted daddy took to social media and announced the arrival of her daughter.

Rahul confirms the arrival of his daughter

The couple in a collaborative post wrote on Instagram, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain . We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby (sic)."

Fans and friends from the fraternity congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood

Rahul and Disha shared a maternity photoshoot last week, and they welcomed their daughter this week.

Rahul Vaidya recently mentioned that Disha Parmar is due between September 19 to September 25. Expressing his happiness, he told HT, "I'm bringing bappa home this time as well, like every year. And this year, it is more special because my baby is also going to arrive around the same time. Disha's is due to deliver between September 19-25. I'm just hoping everything goes well."

A few days back Rahul shared, "Each time we feel the baby's movements, it hits us that we are going to be parents soon. It is such an incredible feeling. We are excited and waiting to see if it's a boy or a girl. If it is a girl, we already have a name in mind. If it is a boy, I'm sure we'll come up with something nice."

On the work front, Disha Parmar was last seen in season 3 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While Rahul Vaidya is a renowned singer.

International Business Times, India congratulates Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on the arrival of their bundle of joy!