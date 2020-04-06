Deepika Padukone had recently said that Ranveer Singh is the best companion to be with during the ongoing lockdown. He is calm, understanding and entertains her like never before. But Ranveer is just fed up with Deepika's habit of not sitting at one place. She revealed Ranveer is completely annoyed with her and even complained about her on their family WhatsApp group.

She said that Ranveer was really mad at her for constantly wanting to do something or the other in the house while in quarantine. She has been doing house chores despite having a sprained back and getting a warning from her doting husband Ranveer.

"My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, 'Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?' And I don't know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it 'phat-phat' and then he complains on the family group," Deepika Padukone told Film Companion in an interview.

She further added, "I sprained my back two days ago when I was 'cleaning'. And then I was bored. So he made sure before he went down to the gym, he said 'You're not moving from here you've sprained your back'. And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. 'Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back'."

Ranveer reveals how Deepika 'devoured' Khilji

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh had shared his actress-wife Deepika Padukone's midnight guilty pleasure. It seems the actress loves feasting on sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread when most of the world has dozed off -- that too from a very special jar.

On Instagram, Ranveer has shared a photograph that catches Deepika slurping on her yummy spread. Quite wittily, she has covered the brand name on the jar with a label that says 'Khilji'.

"In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone," Ranveer captioned the image. Ranveer's "Khilji" reference comes from their film "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In the magnum opus, Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji who, according to the film, killed Padmavati's husband Maharaja Ratan Singh to win her. However, the queen self-immolated before Khilji could realise his intention.

(With IANS Inputs)