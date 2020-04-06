The lockdown has been harsh on everyone including Bollywood celebs. The A-listers have been trying to brighten up the situation with their posts and videos of their activities, encouraging people to do their bit and take precautions. Nonetheless, there are those who aren't impressed.

Deepika Padukone recently said in an interview that people need to stop thinking that actors are dumb and aren't aware of the situation or the consequences. She explained that actors are trying to do the best they can just like everybody else.

Deepika Padukone opens up about the lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced stars to find unique ways to cope. Deepika Padukone has been busy cooking, cleaning and labelling. The actress sat down for a chat with Anupama Chopra about the situation and how she's doing.

The Bollywood actress spoke about how going through mental health issues like Depression has made her strong and able to deal with a crisis. She said she was already understanding life beyond materialism and since she was already dealing with her own internal demons, she isn't finding it that hard to survive the lockdown.

An article in a magazine said that a global pandemic is a time when celebrities should stay quiet instead of putting out too many opinions. With the whole issue of fake news and privilege, celebrities are doomed when they do and when they don't.

Reacting to it Deepika said, "I mean I think it means different things to different people...I think first of all people need to stop thinking of actors as dumb people. You know, there's this thing that it's all about vanity, and this sort of life. I'd say the majority of us are pretty smart and pretty intelligent. And I think we know what is happening, we understand the seriousness of the situation."

She added that there are several ways to say things, "We are doing everything in our capacity to stay indoors, to be careful with social distancing, being responsible towards our nation in terms of what we can give back to the have-nots. Um, beyond that I mean what else are we supposed to do?" She said empathy is what is needed right now and if there is empathy, it doesn't matter what a person posts about.

She pointed out that not everybody wants to know because it creates a lot of anxiety, especially those with mental health issues who are looking for content to get their mind off of the crisis. It's all about perspective as she says.