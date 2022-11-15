Ranveer Singh and his love for all things sports is not hidden from anyone. The actor is not only an active player himself but is an ardent follower of various sports teams as well. The Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor recently revealed that it is his love for sports that also leads him into ugly fights with sister-in-law Anisha Padukone.

What leads to the fights?

Singh revealed that since the two of them support different football teams, they often argue over it. He revealed that sometimes things get out of hand too.

"What's football without a little bit of banter? Fortunately, my best friends are Arsenal fans. One of my best friends is a Barcelona fan, so there is a lot of smack talk. We are on WhatsApp groups where we are going on about Manchester United fans," Ranveer told HT.

"Banter is all part of the game and that's the fun of it all. My sister-in-law is a Manchester United fan. So when we are sitting together watching Arsenal vs Man U, it's always an interesting time. I lucked out that both my best friends are also Arsenal fans because things can get out of hand during banter," he further added.

Ranveer Singh shares an incredible equation with Deepika Padukone's sister. The two not only share several interests and hobbies but also get along quite well. Ranveer was recently in news for breaking ties with YRF's talent management agency.