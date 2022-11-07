The Internet is abuzz with news of director Shankar's meeting with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. According to rumour mills, the Enthiran director has approached the star to play the lead in his most ambitious project to date. There are also reports that the Ram Leela actor has given his nod for this multi-crore film. Here we bring you a few interesting sneak-peek about the project.

With epic dramas being the current trend, we hear that Shankar too jumping on the bandwagon. He is reportedly planning to make the onscreen adaptation of writer Su Venkatesan's Velpari. The story serialises the journey of the great tribal king Pari and his adventures.

Initially, Suriya and Yash's names were linked to the project and there is a buzz that both actors will also be a part of the film alongside Ranveer. Interestingly, a video of filmmaker Karthik Subburaj confirming the news is already doing rounds on social media. "Velpari will be made in three parts with a budget of one thousand crore rupees. Shankar conveyed his plan to direct the Velpari novel when he asked me to write the screenplay for RC15," he was quoted saying in an interview.

Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that @shankarshanmugh is working to make the novel Velpari into a movie ! ?@Suriya_offl Na or Yash ??!! pic.twitter.com/zIIz1iCzPk — α∂αяsн тρッ (@adarshtp_offl) November 3, 2022

Shankar, who is known for his grandeur is reportedly planning to go on a large scale with an Rs.1,000 crore budget. He is likely to collaborate with two or three big producers to bankroll the film.

The film will be shot in three parts and will be released in multiple languages. Shankar is currently busy with the Ram Charan project and Indian 2. If reports are true, the rumoured project will go on floors once Shankar completes these projects.