Sequels seem to be the latest trend in Kollywood. from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan to Kamal Haasan's Indian and Vikram to Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan to Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, a slew of Tamil films are getting for sequels.

We also hear that Suriya's 42nd film with Siruthai Siva will also be a duology while Vetrimaaran is also gearing up for the sequel of his cult hit Vada Chennai. Let's take a look at some of the interesting sequels coming up in Kollywood.

Ponniyin Selvan 2- Summer 2023

Planned as a two-part film, a major part of PS2 is already done. The post-production works are already underway and the team is looking for a Summer 2023 release. Meanwhile, after smashing records at the box office, the film is likely to make its OTT debut in the first week of November.

Producer Lyca has reportedly sold the streaming rights to Amazon Prime for a record 125 Cr. Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

Indian 2- November 2023

Indian 2 is in the making for quite a long time. Kamal Haasan will return as the iconic Senapathy to help a young man who has been exposing corrupt politicians through social media. The Shankar directorial will also feature Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

Vada Chennai 2

One of Kollywood's most successful duo, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush will team up again for the sequel of their cult classic Vada Chennai. The sequel will be called Vada Chennai: The Rise of Anbu. The epic gangster saga will also feature Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Daniel Balaji and Ameer in key roles.

Vikram 2

Agent Vikram's face-off with Rolex is inevitable. Time and again director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that the team will be back with a sequel where Rolex will play a key role. We can't wait to see Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya sharing the screen space.

Aayirathil Oruvan 2

The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan gave us Aayirathil Oruvan vibes. For any Tamil cinema, Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan is close to heart. The team has already released the first-look posters but the shooting didn't kick off due to budgeting issues.