Mukesh Khanna has never minced his words when it comes to Ranveer Singh and his nude photoshoot. The veteran actor had lashed out at Ranveer saying he would never let someone like him who posed nude to play a legendary character like Shaktimaan. Now, in a recent interview, Khanna has again made some bold claims on how Ranveer tried to convince him.

Mukesh Khanna said that Ranveer Singh visited him to convince him to let him play the desi superhero. He added that even though he praised the Gully Boy actor for his energy and acting skills, he couldn't take the call on him playing the superhero.

Ranveer visited Mukesh to convince him

"But now everyone knows that Ranveer Singh came to convince me. I can't hide it that I had called him a 'terrific actor' and praised his 'energy'. People started posting pictures on social media as if Ranveer had been finalised to play Shaktimaan. Since, I hadn't taken a call on it as I have a contract with Sony, I posted a video where I said, I have not said anything about the lead actor so please wait for sometime," he said in an interview with Bollywood Thikana.

Mukesh Khanna said that Ranveer sat in front of him trying to convince him for three hours but he didn't get the approval. He also mentioned that Ranveer must have felt bad but it was the nude photoshoot that 'started his aversion' towards the actor.

Mukesh Khanna's aversion to Ranveer

"That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor. When I praised him I mentioned that nobody else in the film industry has the energy like him. But I haven't approved him for the role. He must have felt bad. However, in the industry it is the producer who casts the actor not the other way round. That photoshoot (a nude shoot with Dirty magazine) was one of the very big reasons that started my aversion to him," he concluded.