Ever since, Mukesh Khanna announced that he was going to make Shaktimaan, rumours were rife of Ranveer Singh coming onboard. Khanna will be making a three-part series on his hit character and desi superhero – Shaktimaan. However, Mukesh has debunked the rumours of Ranveer coming onboard and even dissed the actor.

Mukesh doesn't want Ranveer

Mukesh Khanna has said that he was silent for a long time but when channels started announcing Ranveer's name he had to put his foot down. "Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ??"

(There was a rumour for months that Ranveer Singh will do Shatimaan. And many were angry over this. I was silent. But when even channels started announcing that Ranveer has been signed, I had to break my silence. I said that a person of such an image, no matter how big a star he might be, can't be Shaktimaan. I have put my foot now. Now let's see)

Mukesh Khanna had earlier revealed on his channel that a script has been signed for Shaktimaan and the three-part series will be Rs 200 – 300 cr project. He had added that Sony Pictures will be making the film and it will be at par with the Hollywood super hero movies like – Spider Man, Super Man, Batman etc. Mukesh had also said that there are many big actors willing to come on board and many whom the production wants but the real-life image of such actors comes in between playing such a character.