Ranveer Singh took over Singham Again trailer launch event and how! Bustling with energy, the new daddy had a lot to say on Deepika Padukone, baby duties, parenthood and a lots more. Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar has several new entrants with the latest instalment.

Ranveer's love for Tiger

Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor have joined the franchise and made it bigger than before. Ranveer couldn't hold himself back as he heaped praise on Tiger Shroff.

He went on to call him his 'man crush' and added that it was an honour to work with him. "The first time sharing screen space with my man crush. The wonder boy. I'm a huge fan of him. There is nobody as special as Tiger, as specially skilled," Singh said.

"Nobody in the world! Can dance like Michael Jackson, fight like Bruce Lee. I'm a huge fan and I'm hugely honoured my brother to be sharing screen space with you," he further added.

Ranveer also shed light on how he takes over night duties while mommy Deepika Padukone manages daytime duties. He also calls Deepika 'classy' and reveals how excited he gets to see her in a massy avatar.

Gushing over Deepika

"My wife is really classy but I'm the happiest when she comes in her massy avatar. And it can only be made possible by the king of mass- Rohit Shetty, I love you sir. I'm grateful to be a part of the cop universe and share screen space with my idols, Ajay sir and Akshay sir," Ranveer added.

He further went on to congratulate Ravi Kishan. The prolific actor's latest release – Laapata Ladies – has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars 2024. Praising the Bhojpuri star, Ranveer said, "My first time sharing screen space with Ravi sir, Oscar pahunch gaye aap. Congratulations for Laapata Ladies."