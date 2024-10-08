There are reports of Ranveer Singh starring in Aditya Dhar's big budget movie. Apart from Ranveer, the magnum opus will also have Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Now, if reports are anything to go by, Ranveer will be paired opposite child star Sara Arjun in the film. Considering Sara is just 19 while the Singham Again star is 39, this hasn't gone down well with many on social media and on reddit.

Reddit reacts

This is how Reddit reacted to the report of Sara being cast opposite Ranveer. "I feel like inherently these older actors relish this kind of opportunity because they know if they outside of movies it will be lot of flak, so might as well do it in name of movie," wrote a user. "She played a young nandhini in ponnyinnselvan," another user commented. "Exactly how many Sara-s are there in industry and how many more to come?" a social media user wrote.

"He was not kidding when he said Akshay is his inspiration," another social media user opined. "Ranveer to green flag tha na? He worships his wife, our mother, Deepika. Hence, this kind of age gap isn't creepy at all OP. It's only creepy when Akshay Kumar does it," a reddit user commented. "It's crazy how we don't have a single mainstream male actor under 35," another chimed in.

Ranveer faces fury

"She was 5 years old when Band Baaja Baarat released," read a comment. "Just for context, when Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018, Sara would have been 13 yrs old, i.e, in 8th std," another comment read. "They calculated ranveer's brain age I think," one more social media user wrote.

What do you have to say about the vast ae gap between Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh as they are paired together?