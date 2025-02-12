Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Siddhant Chaturvedi over vulgar remarks

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, has sparked controversy after appearing as a guest panelist on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent.

During the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Even host Samay Raina appeared visibly shocked by the question.

On Monday, Ranveer issued an apology, but the outrage continued to grow. With each passing day, both Ranveer and Samay are facing intense backlash.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and other artists for allegedly producing and broadcasting obscene content on India's Got Latent, which airs on YouTube. The state cyber cell has also booked around 40 individuals who have been part of the show since its inception.

"A case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people, covering all those involved from the first episode to episode six. Notices are being sent to everyone, and they will be called to record their statements," an official from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell told ANI.

#BREAKING Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned several celebrities, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Raftaar, and Tanmay Bhat, for questioning in the India's Got Latent controversy. Comedian Samay Raina’s lawyer informed officials that he is abroad and will… pic.twitter.com/6fhDpcZBzL — IANS (@ians_india) February 12, 2025

The Cyber Cell has summoned several celebrities for questioning, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Raftaar, and Tanmay Bhat, as reported by IANS.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina's lawyer has informed officials that the comedian is currently abroad and will return on March 17. The lawyer has submitted his travel ticket and show schedule to authorities.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra. They have been asked to appear before the commission on February 17 at its office in Delhi.

What Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani told Mumbai police?

On Wednesday, Apoorva Makhija recorded her statement at Khar police station, while Ashish Chanchlani's statement was also recorded.

A Khar police officer stated that the statements of four individuals, including Apoorva Makhija and Ranveer Allahbadia's manager—but not Allahbadia himself—were recorded.

Officials clarified that the India's Got Latent show does not pay its judges, though they have the freedom to post show-related content on their social media platforms. Spectators must purchase tickets to attend the show, and the revenue generated from ticket sales is awarded to the winner, ANI reported.

According to News18, Makhija and Chanchlani explained that the show is not scripted. They emphasized that panelists and contestants are encouraged to speak freely and naturally.

The controversial video was removed from YouTube following intervention from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), after widespread backlash from politicians, celebrities, and other high-profile personalities.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cyber Department officially registered an FIR against the show.

Meanwhile, a team from Assam Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the case.

The Guwahati Crime Branch has also filed an FIR against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on the show.

Senior officials from Assam Police confirmed that a team has been dispatched to Mumbai to further investigate the India's Got Latent judges.